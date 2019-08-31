HEARING NOTICE: WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 7:00 pm, at West Rutland Town Offices (35 Marble St.), the West Rutland Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing to review Appeal of Notice of Violation of Conditional Use Permit 18-06 issued to S.J. Wilk Properties for non- compliant conditions at 668 Rutland Road (Parcel #74020668). A copy of this Permit and Appeal is available for review at Town Office. Interested Parties are to be registered and be prepared to give (written &/or verbal) testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
