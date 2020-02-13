Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Application # 8085 DRB # 526 Site Plan Review: Requesting to remove the existing structure and build two floors on existing foundation. Build two one level structures attached to the house. Applicant: Mr. & Mrs. Mark Csorgo. Property location: 392 Winnick Rd. Tax Map # 23-20-19 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article VII: Section 709: Expansion of a Non- Conforming Structure with a Conforming Use. s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
