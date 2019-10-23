Warning Town of Pawlet Development Review Board Meeting Site Visit to 206 Maple Grove Rd., Pawlet - 4:30 PM Return to the Pawlet Town Office at 5:15 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 Purpose: To consider an Appeal by Cameron Perham regarding Permit 2014-19 for a storage barn and the setback of the building to a property line. S/ Interim Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal
