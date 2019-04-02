PUBLIC NOTICE of a PUBLIC HEARING of the WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) This NOTICE of a PUBLIC HEARING by the Development Review Board (DRB) is scheduled to consider Application 19-03 from Daniel & Jayne Pratt (Owners) to construct a small addition and covered porch on the north side of their existing Single Family Residence at 242 Old Town Farm Road. The addition is to provide for a first floor bedroom to accommodate senior living in their home. The proposed construction encroaches on the prescribed minimum setback of 40 feet from the Town Road. The Owners have requested a Variance for the setback; which has to be reviewed by the DRB. This is your NOTICE that the DRB will convene a Public Hearing to review the application and site plan at 7:00 pm on WEDNESDAY, April 17, 2018, at the West Rutland Town Office. A copy of the application is available for review at Town Office, 35 Marble Street. Interested Parties should be registered in attendance and be prepared to submit oral or written testimony by 7:15 pm on date of this Hearing, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division). (Posted April 1, 2019)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.