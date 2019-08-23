Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Floodway and 100-Year Floodplain To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that the State of Vermont, Agency of Commerce and Community Development (hereinafter the Agency) has determined that the following proposed action under the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery 2, administered by the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) is located in a mapped floodway and 100-year floodplain, and the Agency will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action adjacent to the floodway and 100-year floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodway and 100-year floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. Project activities include removal of all structures on 236 Lower Michigan Road in Pittsfield that is adjacent to the White River. This property was affected by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the buildings were heavily damaged. The removal of the structures will revert the White River back to its natural flow in order to better handle flood waters. The main house is located in the floodway, and the other outbuildings are located in the 100-year floodplain. These project activities will not negatively affect the floodway or floodplain of the White River. The proposed project is located at 236 Lower Michigan Road in Pittsfield, VT 05762. There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodway/floodplain and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodway/floodplain, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodway/floodplain can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodway/floodplain, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by the Agency at the following address on or before September 9, 2019 Attn: Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Housing and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont, 05620. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 7:45am to 4:30pm at the above address. Comments may also be submitted via email at quin.mann@vermont.gov. Date: August 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.