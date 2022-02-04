ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL IN-DISTRICT TRANSFER PROGRAM Philosophy Acknowledging that the parents’ and guardians’ perception of what is beneficial for their child is valid and valuable information, especially at the elementary school level, and acknowledging that the ultimate goal of our schools is to provide the best possible education to each child by utilizing all the resources available to us, a system allowing student transfer among the four elementary schools within the Slate Valley Unified Union School District (SVUUSD) will be implemented in accordance with the parameters outlined. Definitions Transfer: Enrollment in one of the four SVUUSD elementary schools –Benson Village School, Castleton Elementary School, Fair Haven Grade School and Orwell Village School – other than the school of residence. Elem./Mid. School: Grades PreK – 6. Sending School: The home school of a participating student. Receiving School: The school chosen by a participating student. Eligible Student: Any elementary student residing in the SVUUSD. Transfer Student: A student that is participating in this program and is attending a receiving school, which is not in the student’s home school attendance area. Implementation of In-District Transfer Program SVUUSD, beginning for the 2021-2022 school year, shall permit students to attend an in-district elementary school other than their home school based on residency with the following limitations: 1. Students must be eligible for enrollment in their home school attendance area in order to be eligible for enrollment in this school transfer program. 2. Transfer students must be accepted on a nondiscriminatory basis. 3. Transfer requests may be denied if the requested transfer would have negative impacts on class size or staffing at the sending or receiving school or due to other extenuating circumstances. The determination of approval or denial will be made by the Superintendent’s Office. 4. Each transfer student shall be assured the opportunity for enrollment in that school until matriculation to 9th 6th grade for as long as the student continues to reside in the SVUUSD. 5. Students participating in the in-district transfer program do not need to reapply for subsequent years. 6. Transportation is the responsibility of the student’s family and will not be provided to students participating in the in-district transfer program. 7. Students will participate in the extra-curricular of the school that they choose to attend. 8. Requests for consideration must be made in writing – by completing appropriate application documents – by April 15th (Beginning for the 2021-2022 school year). The requests will be considered based on impacts outlined in number three (3) above or in light of any other extenuating circumstances. The superintendent will make decisions regarding an application by May 15th and parents will be notified in writing as soon as the decision has been made. 9. A parent who disputes the determination made by the superintendent in accordance with the above process is entitled to request board review of the decision. The board’s determination will be considered final. 10. Students that participate in this program and attend a chosen elementary school, other than their home school of residence, will be expected to remain at the chosen location until the end of the school year, unless there are extenuating circumstances to be considered by the superintendent. 11. These protocols are in no way intended to apply to mid-year requests for transfer of students. The superintendent may consider such requests if student safety or well-being is in question. Otherwise, requests for in-district transfer must be limited to the end of school year application process and start of the school transfer timeline
