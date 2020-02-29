STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 162-2-20 Rdpr IN RE: Estate of Elizabeth Haley (Real Estate located in Pawlet, Vermont) SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: THE HEIRS AND INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH HALEY 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Petitioner, Briar Hill Quarry, LLC, has filed a Petition initiating a lawsuit against you. A copy of the Petition is on file and may be obtained at the Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, at the address stated below. 2. PETITIONER’S CLAIM. The Petitioner has requested a determination, pursuant to 14 V.S.A. §§ 1801-04, of the ownership of a certain parcel of land consisting of 20.5 acres, more or less, designated as parcel 5-2-28.1, with an address of 1999 Button Falls Road in Pawlet, Vermont. The Petitioner alleges that the real estate constitutes no beneficial part of the estate of Elizabeth Haley, and that the Petitioner, Briar Hill Quarry, LLC, is the person legally entitled to it. 3. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 49 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail the Petitioner a written response called an Answer within 49 days of the date on which this Summons was first published, which was February 29, 2020. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Petitioner’s attorney located at: Benjamin W. Putnam, Esq. Neuse, Duprey & Putnam, P.C. One Cross Street Middlebury, VT 05753 You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Rutland Unit 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701 4. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Petition. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Petition. If you believe the Petitioner should not be given everything asked for in the Petition, you must say so in your Answer. 5. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not Answer within 49 days and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Petitioner everything asked for in the Petition. 6. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. Dated: February 27, 2020 /s/ Benjamin W. Putnam_____ Benjamin W. Putnam, Esq. Attorney for the Petitioner, Briar Hill Quarry, LLC,
