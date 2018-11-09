STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 432-10-17 WRCV FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (“FANNIE MAE”) v. MARVIN CORB, AS FIDUCIARY OF THE ESTATE OF IRENE GAFFIGAN AKA IRENE CORB GAFFIGAN AND WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, SBM WELLS FARGO BANK MINNESOTA, NA, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2002-HE3 OCCUPANTS OF: 231 Depot Street, Proctorsville, Town of Cavendish VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 11, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Irene Gaffigan aka Irene Corb Gaffigan and James Gaffigan to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation, dated August 31, 2001 and recorded in Book 2 Page 74 of the land records of the Town of Cavendish, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., s/b/m Chase Home Finance LLC, s/b/m to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation to Federal National Mortgage Association dated March 20, 2014 and recorded in Book 81 Page 413 of the land records of the Town of Cavendish for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 231 Depot Street, Proctorsville, Town of Cavendish, Vermont on December 5, 2018 at 9:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece or parcel of land in Proctorsville in the Town of Cavendish, County of Windsor and State of Vermont more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to James Gaffigan and Irene Gaffigan by Warranty Deed of Tyleen A. Murray, formerly known as Tyleen A. Bagley, joined by her husband, Michael Murray, dated October 13, 2000 and recorded in Book 51 at page 482 of the Cavendish Land Records in which Deed said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: "It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Phyllis Spaulding to Tyleen A. Bagley (now Tyleen A. Murray) by Warranty Deed dated September 15, 1998, recorded in Book 50 at Pages 63-64 of the Cavendish Land Records, and described therein in particular as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Carroll W. Wheeler and Phyllis Spaulding, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, by Warranty Deed of Carroll W. Wheeler, widower of Pearl W. Wheeler, dated March 24, 1993 and recorded March 29, 1993 at Book 46, Pages 188-189 of the Cavendish, Vermont Land Records, and therein described as follows: `Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Carroll W. Wheeler and Pearl W. Wheeler (now deceased) , husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Nellie A. Stoddard dated May 11,1935 and recorded in Book 27, Page 292 of the Cavendish Land Records. Pearl W. Wheeler died in Windsor, Vermont on March 4, 1993." Michael Murray joins Tyleen A. Murray in the execution of this deed to release his rights to the marital homestead." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: October 15, 2018 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
