Scope of Work The Town of Fair Haven is accepting proposals from qualified and insured firms to paint the Fence around the Town Green. The town is seeking a firm with experience and expertise to provide a professional and cost affective service. Project Overview Overview: The project consists of the preparation, repair, and painting of the entire fence around the town green with two coats of approved paint product. The surfaces required to be painted consists of wood. The painting preparation will include cleaning of the areas to be painted using a ratio of 4/1 diluted bleach for the removal of mold, and the removal of peeling and distressed paint. It is expected that the chosen firm will do an excellent job preparing the surfaces before applying paint. Great care is to be taken when working around the marble posts to ensure they are not painted or damaged Required Products: Benjamin Moore Arborcoat Solid white stain is to be used, flat finish Submission Bids should be submitted to the town at the address below attention Town Manager or via email at FHmanager@comcast.net. All respondents should provide a copy of their general liability and workers compensation insurance Town Manager 5 North Park Place Fair Haven, VT 05743 The deadline to submit a Proposal is 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 1st, 2023