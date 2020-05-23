FINAL PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Town of West Rutland received $800,000 from the State of Vermont for a Scattered Site Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A final public hearing will be held at 5:30 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, Vermont to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: single‐family and rental (1‐4 unit)rehab, to include health and safety evaluations, efficiency measures, trips and falls assessment, handicap accessibility improvements, lead based paint removal, building repairs, homeownership services, program management and general administration. Information on this grant project may be obtained from NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT and may be viewed during the hours of 9‐5 or any open office hours. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Lori Thompson at 802‐438‐2303 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) 1‐800‐253‐ 0191. Legislative body for the Town of West Rutland, Vermont.
