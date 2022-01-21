Final Public Hearing The City of Rutland received $25,000 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at City Hall 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT on February 7, 2022 at 6:45 pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: The City of Rutland sub-granted CDBG-CV funds to BROC who, with Other Resources, purchased additional freezer/refrigeration capacity in order to better serve Rutland County's need for food assistance due to COVID-19. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 8:30 am-4:30 pm at the RRA office, City Hall, 1 Strongs Avenue, Rutland VT on Monday through Friday. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Barbara Spaulding at 802 775-2910 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Rutland City Board of Aldermen
