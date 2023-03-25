VCDP Progress Report 2019 Organization: Town of West Rutland Final Public Hearing PR-2020-8-W Rutland 00242 VCDP Scattered Site Grant 2020 The Town of West Rutland received $208,003 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777 on 4/10/2023 at 6:00pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds . The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: Assisted 269 low-income households with housing stabilization counseling, serving Addison, Bennington, and Rutland counties. Of these, we had 27 customers we actively worked with to avoid foreclosure and we assisted 121 households to apply for various statewide programs for housing and utility assistance. Additionally, we have provided ongoing housing counseling to 16 households and provided financial assistance grants to bring 15 households current on eligible housing related expenses and helped 14 of these households with stabilization payments to assist with ongoing housing expenses. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 9am-5pm at 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777 on 4/10/2023. Should you require any special accommodations please contact Lori Thompson at 802-438-2303 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of West Rutland
