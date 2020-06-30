TOWN OF TINMOUTH For Sale by Sealed Bid: 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4x4 6.7L Powerstroke, 95,000 miles, central hydraulics, 2 remotes to rear of the truck, dump body, Fisher plow mounts (no plow), undercoated every year, dealer serviced. Minimum bid - $25,000.00 For more information contact Eric Buffum, Road Commissioner at 446-9163. Sealed bids are due at the Tinmouth Town Office by 4:00 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020. Please mark envelopes with “Truck Bid”. The Select Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to select whichever bid is deemed to be in the best interests of the Town.
