General Contractor Notice of Bid Project: VFFC Environmental Remediation, Rutland, Vermont Client: Vermont Farmers Food Center Project Architect: Casey Gecha, NBF Architects, 802-774-1143, cgecha@nbfarchitects.com Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC) is seeking General Contractor bids for environmental remediation in accordance with its State-approved interim Corrective Action Plan. The building is a 14,000 sf warehouse built in the 1950s located at 251 West Street in Rutland City, Vermont. The scope includes installation of a heavy-duty membrane, radiant tubing, underslab insulation and concrete, and the raising of doors, plumbing connections and fixtures. Project cost is estimated under $200,000. Due to the urgency of this project, the timelines for bidding and construction are tight. Please express interest to cgecha@nbfarchitects.com, and bid documents will be provided electronically via Dropbox. A mandatory site visit for prospective bidders will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:00 AM at the site. Please submit your bid electronically to cgecha@nbfarchtitects.com no later than 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 31, 2023. The Owner anticipates finalizing the GC contract quickly, with construction mobilization and completion to occur shortly afterwards. The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals. Small locally owned, women and minority owned, and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. VFFC is an equal opportunity employer.