GRCSU School District Universal Screening at Rutland Town School GRCSU School District Universal Screening at Rutland Town School on February 14th, 2023. Our district provides early childhood screening for children ages 3 and 4. Please contact Pam Mock at Rutland Town School to schedule an appointment, pam.mock@grcsu.org or 802-775-0566, ext. 4001. We look forward to meeting you and your child.

