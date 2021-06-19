Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Invitation to Bid - Strategic Planning The Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union (GRCSU) is seeking bids for Strategic Planning Development/consultation starting August 1st, 2021. The GRCSU is looking for a 1 to 2-year contract for school years 2021-2022 and possibly 2022-2023. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Christopher Sell, GRCSU Superintendent, at christopher.sell@grcsu.org. "GRCSU Strategic Planning" bids are due by 2:00 p.m. on July 14, 2021. All bids should be emailed to the attention of: Kristine McGuiness GRCSU Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent's Office kristine.mcguiness@grcsu.org The Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.