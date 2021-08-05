STATE OF VERMONT PROBATECOURT DISTRICT OF RUTLAND, SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-01998 IN RE THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL CHALOUX LATE OF W. RUTLAND ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: (HEIRS BOTH KNOWN AND UNKOWN) WHEREAS, the following petition has been made to the Probate Court for the District of Rutland; for MICHAEL CHALOUX; and WHEREAS, the court has assigned the 7th day of September, 2021, at the Vermont Superior Court Probate Division, Rutland Unit, located at 83 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont, at 9 o'clock in the morning, to hear and decide upon said petition, and ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice for one week in the Rutland Herald a newspaper circulating in Rutland County Vermont. Service by publication to be complete at least 7 days prior to the day assigned for hearing; THEREFORE, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections, if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the court. Electronically signed on July 7, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d) /s/_Karl C. Anderson___ Karl C. Anderson Probate Judge
