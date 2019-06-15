STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 20-1-19 Rdcv HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, A/K/A HERITAGE FAMILY CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff vs. JASON M. EVANS; et al, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed given by Jason M. Evans to Heritage Family Credit Union (“Bank”), dated September 14, 2004 and recorded in Book 52, at Page 381 in the Town of Pittsfield Land Records (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 10:00 AM on July 8, 2019, at the site of the real property with an address of 1 Graysville Drive, Pittsfield, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgage: TO WIT: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jason Evans by Quit Claim Deed from Eugene Levins, dated February 10, 2003 and recorded on November 3, 2004 in Book 52, Page 554 of the Town of Pittsfield Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jason M. Evans and Eugene T. Levins by Warranty Deed from Allen R. Boyce and John W. Vibert, dated August 17, 2001 and recorded on August 21, 2001 in Book 47, Page 67 of the Town of Pittsfield Land Records and more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Stephen P. Milewski and Jeffrey J. Lacko to Allen Boyce and John W. Vibert by Warranty Deed dated January 16, 1987 and recorded in Book 33, at Page 420 of the Tow of Pittsfield Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being our share to those lands and premises that were originally conveyed to Stephen P. Milewski, Jeffrey J. Lacko, Allen Boyce and John w. Vibert by John G. Gray and Mary S. Gray, husband and wife, by Deed dated August 26, 1083 and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Pittsfield in Book 30 at Pages 138-139. This Deed is intended to convey the one-fourth interest held by Stephen P. Milewski and the one-fourth interest held by Jeffrey J. Lacko, so that after recording of this Deed, Allen Boyce will have a fifty percent (50%) undivided interest in the premises as will John W. Vibert, each as a tenant in common. The premises are more particularly described as follows: Being a parcel of approximately 1 acre with log dwelling thereon standing, situated on the easterly side of Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield and, with dwelling since added, being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to us by the Warranty Deed of Marjorie S. Merrill dated June 18, 1962, and recorded in Book 21, Page 43 of the Land Records of Pittsfield, Vermont, to which deed, prior deeds therein mentioned and said Pittsfield Land Records reference may be had in aid of this description. The premises are bounded and described as follows: Commencing at an iron pipe set in the easterly right-of-way line of Vermont Route 100 marking the southwest corner of this parcel and the northwest corner of lands now or formerly of one O’Connell; thence in an easterly direction on a bearing of approximately south 69° east and for the most part following a stone wall along common boundary with lands of said O’Connell approximately 252 feet to an iron pipe set in the ground; thence in a new line separating this parcel on the west from lands being retained on the east and proceeding northerly on an estimated course of north 15° east approximately 222 feet to an iron pipe set in the ground marking the northeast corner of this parcel; thence on two new lines separating this parcel on the south from lands being retained on the east, first proceeding in a generally westerly direction on an approximate course of north 66° west approximately 160 feet to an iron pipe set in the ground at or near the edge of a driveway and then approximately due west generally following the southerly line of said driveway approximately 94 feet to an iron pipe set in the easterly right- of-way of Vermont Route 100 marking the northwest corner of this parcel; and thence southerly along the easterly right-of-way line of Vermont Route 100 approximately 178 feet to the point and place of beginning. Included in this conveyance is any right we may have in and to lands and premises comprising the right- of-way of Vermont Route 100, this being made by quit claim only. These premises are subject to a utility line easement along the southerly boundary of same as appears of record. Included in this conveyance is a right to use in common with the Grantors and their heirs and assigns the driveway leading easterly from Vermont Route 100 along the northerly boundary of the above described premises for a distance of approximately 94 feet. Due consideration shall be given to other persons who have the right to use said driveway and the Grantees and their heirs and assigns shall use said driveway in a good and husbandlike manner, committing no waste or injury thereto.” Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued April 12, 2019 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. The property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). The property will be sold subject to the further right to redeem the property by the United States of America for 120 days from the date of transfer of title to the purchaser at the public sale in which to redeem the Mortgaged Property if its lien has not been discharged prior to or as a result of the sale. In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or within ten (10) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Dated: May 21, 2019 Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.