STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 231-4-18 Rdcv HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, ) Plaintiff, ) ) vs. ) ) CHRISTOPHER J. LaFLAMME, JR., ) NOTICE OF SALE ANGELA M. LaFLAMME, AVID ) CAPITAL, LLC, ENGLAND INC., a ) La-Z-Boy Company, NATIONAL ) BEDDING COMPANY, LLC d.b.a ) Serta Mattress Company, 87 QUAKER ) STREET, L.P. and OCCUPANTS at 107 ) NORTH STREET, WELLS, VT ) ) ) Defendants. ) ___________________________________) By virtue of the order for public sale contained in the Revised Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued by this Court in favor of the Plaintiff, Heritage Family Federal Credit Union, dated February 8, 2019, the lands and premises which are the subject of this foreclosure action will be sold at Public Auction at 10:00 a.m. on the 8th day of April, 2019, at 107 North Street, Town of Wells, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. The sale shall be conducted by a sheriff or any licensed auctioneer. The property to be sold is all and singular the premises as described in the subject Mortgage Deed from Christopher J. LaFlamme, Jr. and Angela M. LaFlamme to Heritage Family Federal Credit Union, dated May 3, 2013, and recorded in the Town of Wells Land Records in Book 99 at Page 11. The lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Ladies Auxiliary of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church a/k/a The Women of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wells to Christopher J. LaFlamme, Jr. and Angela M. LaFlamme, husband and wife, dated August 26, 2008 and recorded on August 27, 2008 in Book 88, Page 91 of the Town of Wells Land Records. The lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ladies Auxiliary of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church pursuant to the Decree of Distribution of the Estate of Florence H. Adams dated August 29, 1961 and recorded in Book 34 at Pages 167-169 of the Town of Wells Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Simson F. Adams and Florence H. Adams (both deceased) by deed of Dwight Sykes and Lillian Wilson Sykes dated August 21, 1944 and recorded in Book 31 at Page 295 of the Town of Wells Land Records and which lands and premises are more particularly described therein as follows: ‘That parcel of land occupied by the first parties bounded on the east by the highway called North Street; on the north by lands of Chandler Hopson; west by lands of Anna Irving; South by lands of Homer Lobdell; being the same premises that were conveyed by S.E. Evarts as administrator for Chester E. Lewis to Lillian Wilson Sykes of the town and hamlet of Wells, County of Rutland, State of Vermont by deed recorded in the Town Clerk’s office in Wells, Vermont November 29th at 2:00 P.M. in book 29 at page 375.’ By acceptance of this deed, grantees agree to purchase and accept the same in ‘AS IS’ condition, it being fully understood that with the exception of warranties of title, grantor has made no warranties, express or implied, or representations pertaining to said property, the condition thereof, or other matters pertaining thereto including, but not limited to, matters relating to environmental conditions or hazards on the property. It is further understood that the grantor makes no warranties or representations with respect to the availability of building permits, licenses, zoning variances or other such matters pertaining to the use of the subject property.” The Defendant Mortgagors shall be entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, together with the costs and expenses of sale. TERMS OF SALE The above-described property foreclosed by the Revised Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued in this matter shall be sold to the highest bidder in “AS IS” condition and subject to all outstanding municipal assessments. The property shall be sold as a whole and not in parcels. The terms of the sale shall be cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s) check for the full amount of the purchase price. In the alternative, bidders may provide a Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment (by cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s check) with written evidence of bank financing acceptable to Plaintiff in its sole discretion, with closing to take place not later than ten (10) days from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. In the event that the high bidder fails to close for any reason, the Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment shall be forfeited to the Plaintiff, in which case Plaintiff in its sole discretion may then either proceed to re-auction at a second judicial sale or seek to amend the Confirmation Order to approve a sale to the second highest bidder. The high bidder may also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement. The sale shall further be subject to confirmation by this Court at a hearing to be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit. Custodian of the proceeds of the sale pending confirmation shall be Webber, Chapman & Kupferer, Ltd. OTHER TERMS to be announced at the sale. DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 4th day of March, 2019. WEBBER, CHAPMAN & KUPFERER, LTD. By: /s/GARY R. KUPFERER_______________ Gary R. Kupferer, Esquire Attorneys for the Plaintiff 25 Washington Street, Rutland, Vermont 05702 802-773-9109 kupferer@sover.net
