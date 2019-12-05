STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 65-2-19 Rdcv HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL ) CREDIT UNION, ) Plaintiff, ) ) vs. ) NOTICE OF SALE ) PAMELA J. RONDEAU, PETER M. ) RONDEAU AND OCCUPANTS at ) 31 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland City, VT ) Defendants. ) _______________________________________) By virtue of the order for public sale contained in the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued by this Court in favor of the Plaintiff, Heritage Family Federal Credit Union, dated March 20, 2019, the lands and premises which are the subject of this foreclosure action will be sold at Public Auction at 10:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January, 2020, at 31 Lincoln Avenue, City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. The sale shall be conducted by a sheriff or any licensed auctioneer. The property to be sold is all and singular the premises as described in the subject Mortgage Deed from Pamela J. Rondeau and Peter M. Rondeau to Heritage Family Federal Credit Union, dated October 19, 2016, and recorded in Book 658, at Page 79 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: “Being the same lands and premises as described in a Corrective Warranty Deed to Pam Rondeau from Sheila K. Rondeau (now deceased) dated May 11, 2001 and recorded in the City of Rutland in Book 413 at Page 82 and more particularly described as follows: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Emile R. Rondeau and Sheila K. Rondeau, husband and wife, (the said Emile R. Rondeau having since deceased) by Warranty Deed of Warren C. Parker and Shirley E. Parker dated July 14, 1959 and recorded in Book 108, Page 293 of the City of Rutland Land Records to which deed and the record thereof reference may be had for a more particular description of the land and premises hereby conveyed. Bounded easterly by Lincoln Avenue, so-called, northerly by land formerly of H.O. Edson, but now or formerly owned by Michael E. Burke and wife; westerly by land formerly of William S. Wardwell; and southerly by land formerly of Michael Garrity; having a frontage of 64 1/2’ and being over 150’ deep, and being the same land and premises acquired by the Rutland Trust Company by Decree of Foreclosure granted by the Court of Chancery in and for the county of Rutland against Adelaide J. Balcom and others, which decree is recorded in the land records of the City of Rutland in Book 30, Page 5 and is referred to. Being the same premises conveyed to James Canary by the Rutland Trust Company by Warranty Deed dated January 27, 1913, recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 30 at Page 84 to which reference may be had. Meaning to convey hereby, the premises known as No. 31 Lincoln Avenue in said City of Rutland and being all and singular the same lands and premises conveyed to Warren C. Parker and Shirley E. Parker, husband and wife, by deed of Richard Clarke Smith dated October 20, 1948, and recorded in Book 76, Page 322, of the City of Rutland Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof and the deeds and records therein referred to reference may be had in aid of this description. The Defendant Mortgagor shall be entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, together with the costs and expenses of sale. TERMS OF SALE The above-described property foreclosed by the Amended Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued in this matter shall be sold to the highest bidder in “AS IS” condition and subject to all outstanding municipal assessments. The property shall be sold as a whole and not in parcels. The terms of the sale shall be cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s) check for the full amount of the purchase price. In the alternative, bidders may provide a Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment (by cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s check) with written evidence of bank financing acceptable to Plaintiff in its sole discretion, with closing to take place not later than ten (10) days from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. In the event that the high bidder fails to close for any reason, the Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment shall be forfeited to the Plaintiff, in which case Plaintiff in its sole discretion may then either proceed to re-auction at a second judicial sale or seek to amend the Confirmation Order to approve a sale to the second highest bidder. The high bidder may also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement. The sale shall further be subject to confirmation by this Court at a hearing to be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit. Custodian of the proceeds of the sale pending confirmation shall be Webber, Chapman & Kupferer, Ltd. OTHER TERMS to be announced at the sale. DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 18th day of November, 2019. WEBBER, CHAPMAN & KUPFERER, LTD. By: /s/Gary R. Kupferer________________ Gary R. Kupferer, Esquire ERN# 3547 Attorney for the Plaintiff 25 Washington Street Rutland, Vermont 05701 802-773-9109
