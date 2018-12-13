STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 227-4-18 Rdcv HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, ) Plaintiff, ) ) vs. ) NOTICE OF SALE ) MARY ALLEN and OCCUPANTS at ) 112 LIBRARY AVENUE, RUTLAND ) VERMONT, ) ) Defendants. ) ______________________________) By virtue of the order for public sale contained in the Amended Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued by this Court in favor of the Plaintiff, Heritage Family Federal Credit Union, dated October 23, 2018, the lands and premises which are the subject of this foreclosure action will be sold at Public Auction at 1:30 p.m. on the 9th day of January, 2019, at 112 Library Avenue, City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. The sale shall be conducted by a sheriff or any licensed auctioneer. The property to be sold is all and singular the premises as described in the subject Mortgage Deed from Mary Allen to Heritage Family Federal Credit Union, dated December 31, 2012 and recorded in Book 619, at Page 469 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mary Allen by Louis J. Fucci by Warranty Deed dated June 14, 1984 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 237 at Page 380, and more particularly described in said Deed as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Louis J. Fucci by Warranty Deed of Peter T. Kenyon and Diane S. Kenyon, dated August 30th, 1979 and recorded in the City of Rutland, Vermont Land Records in Book 208 at Pages 309-11, and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Quitclaim Deed of John J. Welch, Jr., Esq., to Peter T. Kenyon and Diane S. Kenyon dated August 2, 1979, and recorded in the Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont, at Book 208, Page 13: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed of Gordon C. Kenyon and Peter T. Kenyon to John J. Welch, Jr., Esq., of even date herewith, to be recorded in the Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont; Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Quit Claim Deed of John J. Welch, Jr., to Gordon C. Kenyon and Peter T. Kenyon dated October 20, 1977, and recorded October 27, 1977, in Book 195, Pages A615-616, Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont; Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John J. Welch, Jr., by Warranty Deed of Gordon C. Kenyon, dated October 20, 1977 and recorded October 27, 1977, in Book 195, Pages A612- 614, Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gordon C. Kenyon and Marjorie E. Kenyon (now deceased), husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of William F. Hesse and Teresa Hesse, husband and wife, dated August 27, 1951, and recorded August 27, 1951 in Book 93, Page 57 of the Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont. To which deeds and the records therein referred to, reference is hereby had for a more particular description of the premises hereby conveyed. Said lands more particularly described as follows: Beginning in the Southerly line of Library Avenue at the northwest corner of land now or formerly of H. Edward Dyer and running thence Southerly in the West line of said land of said Dyer seven and one- half rods to land of Richards; thence Westerly along said land of said Richards and parallel with Library Avenue seventy-two feet to land of Anna Bashaw; thence Northerly parallel with the West line of said land of said Dyer seven and one-half rods to Library Avenue; and thence Easterly along the south line of said Library Avenue seventy-two feet to the place of beginning.” The Defendant Mortgagor shall be entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, together with the costs and expenses of sale. TERMS OF SALE The above-described property foreclosed by the Amended Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued in this matter shall be sold to the highest bidder in “AS IS” condition and subject to all outstanding municipal assessments. The property shall be sold as a whole and not in parcels. The terms of the sale shall be cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s) check for the full amount of the purchase price. In the alternative, bidders may provide a Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment (by cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s check) with written evidence of bank financing acceptable to Plaintiff in its sole discretion, with closing to take place not later than ten (10) days from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. In the event that the high bidder fails to close for any reason, the Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment shall be forfeited to the Plaintiff, in which case Plaintiff in its sole discretion may then either proceed to re-auction at a second judicial sale or seek to amend the Confirmation Order to approve a sale to the second highest bidder. The high bidder may also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement. The sale shall further be subject to confirmation by this Court at a hearing to be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit. Custodian of the proceeds of the sale pending confirmation shall be Webber, Chapman & Kupferer, Ltd. OTHER TERMS to be announced at the sale. DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 27th day of November, 2018. WEBBER, CHAPMAN & KUPFERER, LTD. By: /s/GARY R. KUPFERER Gary R. Kupferer, Esquire ERN# 3547 Attorney for the Plaintiff 25 Washington Street Rutland, Vermont 05701 802-773-9109
