Hinsdale, NH Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Resumes accepted until position is filled. First resume review on Monday, December 20th, 2021. The Town of Hinsdale (pop. 3,948) seeks a dynamic, resourceful and experienced Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent. The present Superintendent is retiring after 45 years of service to the town. Hinsdale is located in the southwest corner of the state and is home to part of Pisgah State Park in the northeast, and part of Wantastiquet Mountain State Forest in the northwest. It is located beside the Connecticut River and is connected to Brattleboro, Vermont by a bridge. This is a full-time, non-union, department head position that reports to a 5 member Select Board through the Town Administrator; responsible for supervising, directing and managing all administrative and technical aspects of the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. Successful candidates should possess in-depth knowledge of the of the principles and practices of operating a NH Grade 2 Wastewater Treatment Plant. High School diploma; Associate’s degree desirable; ten years of progressively responsible experience, supervisory experience highly desirable; or any equivalent combination of education and experience. NH Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Grade II. Town of Hinsdale offers a competitive benefit package. Salary Range is $54,080 - $72,654.40; starting salary commensurate with qualifications. Town of Hinsdale is an equal opportunity employer. Resume and cover letter should be submitted to Jill Collins, Town Administrator, Town of Hinsdale, PO Box 13, Hinsdale, NH 03451 or can be email, in confidence, as a PDF attachment to jcollins@hinsdalenh.org.
