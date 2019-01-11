STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 130-3-18 WRCV HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2005-3, RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-3 v. RODGER G. PARKER AND LOIS GAIL PARKER OCCUPANTS OF: 727 Vermont Route 100, Stockbridge VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 9, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Rodger G. Parker and Lois Gail Parker to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Delta Funding Corp. dated July 26, 2005 and recorded in Book 66 Page 631 of the land records of the Town of Stockbridge, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Delta Funding Corp. to HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-3, Renaissance Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2005-3 dated August 5, 2009 and recorded in Book 73 Page 483 of the land records of the Town of Stockbridge, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 727 Vermont Route 100, Stockbridge, Vermont on February 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in Stockbridge, in the County of Windsor and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kenneth T. Vikse and Gail M. Vikse by Fred T. Fredrickson by Warranty deed dated May 18, 1987 and recorded in Book 43 page 544 of the Stockbridge Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Fred T. Fredrickson by Kenneth Vikse and Gail Vikse, husband and wife, by deed dated February 28, 1978 and recorded in Book 36, Page 281 of the Stockbridge Land Records and more particularly described as follows: “Being PARCEL NO. II conveyed by David D. Hartshorn and Katherine M. Hartshorn to John J. Giorgetti by deed dated September 24, 1962 and recorded in Book 32, Page 189 of the Town of Stockbridge Land Records, the premises hereby conveyed being more particularly described as follows, viz: Beginning at a cement post on the northerly side of Route 100 and marking the southwest corner of premises now or formerly of Turro, thence north 22 00’ east along the west line of premises of Turro for a distance of 1335.0 feet, more or less, to a stone marker designating the southeast corner of premises now or formerly of John White, thence following said White’s southerly line north 77 00’ west along an old wire fence and blazed line 622.0 feet, more or less, to a stone corner, standing on the line of Hawk Mountain Lands, thence south 80 00’ west along Hawk Mountain lands 965.0 feet, more or less, to an old stone corner on the northerly side of Route 100, thence southerly along northerly side of Route 100, 1597.0 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning, containing 29.59 acres. This conveyance is made subject to existing easements of record.” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: January 4, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite_______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2675
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.