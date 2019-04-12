STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 595-11-17 RDCV HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2006-4 v. RICHARD PECK OCCUPANTS OF: 220 Stratton Road, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 16, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Richard John Peck and the late Judy Lynn Burke to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fidelity Mortgage of NY a Division of Delta Funding Corporation, dated November 9, 2006 and recorded in Book 537 Page 455 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fidelity Mortgage of NY a Division of Delta Funding Corporation to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-4 dated October 5, 2017 and recorded in Book 669 Page 477 of the land records of the Town of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 220 Stratton Road, Rutland, Vermont on May 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN THE CITY OF RUTLAND, IN THE COUNTY OF RUTLAND, AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: "BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY STRATTON ROAD, SO-CALLED, ON THE SOUTH AND EAST BY LANDS OF HENRY FAIRBANKS AND WIFE AND ON THE NORTH BY LINE FIFTY-EIGHT (58) FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE 0 SAID FAIRBANKS PROPERTY. REFERENCE IS MADE AND HAD TO THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED AND THE RECORD THEREOF, AND THE DEEDS AND RECORDS THEREIN, REFERRED TO FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LANDS AND PREMISES." FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 14213; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK 375, PAGE 766 (RECORDED 07/07/98) Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : April 4, 2019 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.