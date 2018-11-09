STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 201-4-16 RDCV HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2006-4 v. CRAIG F. ROBIDEAU AND CATHLEEN E. ROBIDEAU OCCUPANTS OF: 299 Gleason Road, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 25, 2017, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Craig F. Robideau and Cathleen E. Robideau to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Delta Funding Corporation, dated November 13, 2006 and recorded in Book 146 Page 21 of the land records of the Town of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Delta Funding Corporation to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-4 dated October 30, 2007 and recorded in Book 152 Page 50 of the land records of the Town of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 299 Gleason Road, Rutland, Vermont on December 4, 2018 at 1:30 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Craig F. Robideau and Cathleen E. Robideau by Warranty Deed of Robert L. Schlachter and Cynthia P. Schlachter dated of even date hereto and to be recorded in the Rutland Town Clerk's Office, said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Gary Seierstad and Sisscel Seierstad to Robert L. Schlachter and Cynthia P. Schlachter by deed dated June 11, 1993 and recorded on June 15, 1993 in the Town of Rutland land records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary Seierstad and Sissel Seierstad, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of George P. McMahon, dates May 15, 1980, and recorded in the Town of Rutland land records in Book 30 at Page 364 and which lands and premises are described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Theodore Corsones to George P. McMahon by deed dated August 4, 1978, recorded in the Town of Rutland land records in Book 27 at Pages 149-50, to which deed and the record thereof reference is hereby made, and therein more particularly bounded and described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by George P. McMahon and Wilma S. McMahon to Theodore Corsones by deed of even date herewith which deed is to be recorded in the Town of Rutland land records, and therein described as follows: "Beginning at a point in the north side of the Gleason Road at the southwest corner of land of Theilman, and thence along line of said Theilman to land of Kelloway; thence along line of said Kelloway one hundred (100) feet to a corner; thence south about two hundred fifty (250) feet to said Gleason Road; and thence along said Gleason Road to the place of beginning. "Donald Young is to build and maintain line fences at all times. "Together with certain water rights. as more fully described in a certain deed from Nelson P. Young and Amaretta C. Young to Donald H. Young and Lucy E. Young, dated September 7, 1967 and recorded in the land records of the said Town of Rutland in Book 17 at Page 456, to which deed and the record thereof reference is hereby had for a more particular description. "Also, certain rights to take water as more fully described in a certain deed from Nelson P. Young and Amaretta C. Young to the said Donald H. Young and Lucy E. Young recorded on the said land records of the Town of Rutland in Book 15 at Page 247." 2nd Parcel Also included herein is a portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary Seierstad and Sissel Seierstad, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Lyle A. Weeks and Mary K. Weeks, husband and wife, and Elsie M. Weeks, widow, dates March 30, 1984 and recorded in Book 38 at Page 430, and which lands and premises conveyed herein are described as follows; "Parcel No. 2 beginning at a point marked by an iron pipe set in the northerly edge of the Gleason Road, which point marks the southwest corner of the parcel herein conveyed and is also located 50.05 feet westerly of the southwest corner of other lands now or formerly of Gary and Sissel Seierstad; thence north 12 -40˚- 40" east a distance of 235.11 feet along the easterly border of lands now or formerly of Lyle and Mary Weeks and Elsie M. Weeks and to be conveyed to the Rutland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Inc.. to a point in a stone wall marking the southerly boundary of lands of Christopher and Bonnie Oakman; thence south 75 - 31' -40" east along said stone wall a distance of 50.02 feet to a point; thence south 12 48' -40" west along the westerly boundary of said other lands of Seierstad a distance of 235.79 feet to a point in the northerly edge of the aforesaid highway; thence north 74 -45' - 20" west 50.05 feet along the northerly edge of said highway to the point and place of beginning. Meaning and intending to comprise 0.27 acres In order to comply with State of Vermont Environmental Protection Rules on the subdivision of lands and disposal of waste including sewage, the grantee shall not construct or erect a structure or building on the parcel of land conveyed herein, the useful occupancy of which will require the installation of plumbing and sewage treatment facilities or convey this land without first complying with said State regulations. The grantee by acceptance of this deed acknowledges that this lot may not qualify for approval for development under the appropriate environmental protection or health regulation, and that the State may deny any application to develop the lot. Reference is hereby made to a plot plan entitled "Land Surveyed for Lyle and Mary Weeks" by Nowlan Engineering dated March 26, 1984. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 2, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.