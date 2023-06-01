Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union and Barstow Memorial School Chittenden, VT, invites contractors to bid on the renovations to the existing HVAC Renovation. Bid Spec and Plan will be available and posted online Monday June 5, 2023 at: https://www.rnesu.org/page/public-bids Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 3:00pm at Barstow Memorial School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, VT Sealed bids will be received electronically by the Engineering Services of Vermont Daniel Dupras, daniel.dupras@esvtllc.com, until Monday June 26, 2023 at 9 AM. Sets will be distributed via email. Printed copies are the responsibility of the bidder. Please contact Daniel W. Dupras at Engineering Services of VT, LLC, Telephone 1-802-855-1010 or 1-802-855-8091. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, a separate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder. · Davis Bacon Wage Rates apply. · A 100% Performance Bond is required. · A 5% Bid Bond is required for the project. · A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 3 PM at the site. Please meet at the main entrance. · Construction is anticipated to start as soon as possible after notice to proceed no later than July 10, 2023 and be substantially complete on or before September 15, 2024. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids.
