INVITATION FOR BIDS Town of Proctor, Vermont Contract 6-6A: Piping Improvements on South Park Street and Chatterton Park Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Contract 6-6A: Piping Improvements on South Park Street and Chatterton Park will be received by the Town of Proctor, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765, until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. This project is being BID during the 2019 construction season with intent to be constructed during the 2020 construction season. The project includes replacing approximately 2,330 linear feet of 4-inch, ductile iron pipe with new 8-inch, Class 52 ductile iron, double cement lined pipe. The new distribution main routing will be within the public right-of-way allowing for easier access for maintenance and repairs. The project consists of the water distribution pipe installation, connections to the existing water distribution system, installation of three fire hydrants and two flushing hydrants, replacement of service connections to eighteen residences, and abandonment of portions of 4-inch cast iron distribution main by cutting and capping. No new service connections or additional system demand will be added to the system via the project. Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID BOND may be used in lieu of a certified check. Obtaining Plans and Specifications: To view the complete advertisement and obtain the Plans and Specifications go to www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active or contact Dawn Conant at 802.728.3376 or dconant@dubois-king.com with any questions to obtain the documents. There is a fee of $75.00 per set. The plans and specs are not returnable/refundable. A Non-Mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held at the Proctor Town Office at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend this meeting.
