INVITATION TO BID Town of Goshen is accepting bids for the repair of a recently installed culvert on Capen Hill Road adjacent to Camp Thorpe. The location is Latitude N 43.854800 Longitude W 73.01170. For copies of the bid specifications and site visit contact Jeff Cathcart at cathcartjc@gmail.com. The Selectboard reserves the right to accept / reject any and all bids. Bids are to be received no later than 7:00PM on June 14th, 2021.
