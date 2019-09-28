Rutland Town School Invitation to Bid - Snowplowing Rutland Town is seeking bids for Snowplowing, Sanding & Snow Removal starting Nov 1st, 2019 through winter 2019-2020. Rutland Town School, member of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to provide snow/ice removal service for Rutland Town School. All interested parties must provide certificate of insurance for both liability and workman’s compensation and 3 references. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Rutland Town School Maintenance Director, Ryan DeCicco, at 802-775-0566 Ext. 4006. Bids, clearly marked with “Snow Removal” on the outside envelope, are due by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14th, addressed to the attention of: Rutland Town School 1612 Post Road Rutland, VT 05701 Attn: Snow Removal Rutland Town School reserves the right to reject any or all bids. All submitted proposals must be valid for a duration of sixty (60) days from the initial opening of the bids on 10/14/19 until the project is awarded.
