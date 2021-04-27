INVITATION TO BID The Slate Valley Unified Union School District invites contractors to submit a Bid Proposal for the roof replacement at the Benson Village School. Bids will be received by email to peter.stone@svuvt.org, Buildings and Grounds, Chair until 2:00 PM, May 21st 2021. Site visits may occur the week of May 3rd 2021 to review the project at the school located at 32 School Street, Benson, VT. All contractors shall check in at the main entrance. To obtain the bid specifications and plans or questions please contact Peter Stone, Buildings and Grounds, Chair, 802-265-4905 or peter.stone@svuvt.org. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and accept informality and irregularity in the bids.
