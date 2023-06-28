INVITATION TO BID FOR ANNUAL AUDIT VEPP Inc. is seeking proposals from qualified CPA firms to perform the annual financial records audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 in accordance with General Accepted Government Auditing Standards (“GAGAS”). VEPP Inc. is a non-profit corporation operating under the guidance of the Vermont Public Utility Commission. Visit us on the web at www.vermontstandardoffer.com. Please submit proposals via e-mail ONLY no later than July 28, 2023 EOB to Ioana Drew at idrew@veppi.org, with “2023 VEPP Inc. Audit RFP” in the subject line. For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Drew.