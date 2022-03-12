Invitation to Bid Pelletier Dam Removal at North Breton Brook Stone Environmental Inc. Bid Description: Includes installation of erosion controls and construction of access to the project; construction of cofferdams for bypass flows during construction; removal of 91 linear feet of a stone masonry dam, and haul out of dam debris material; excavation of impounded sediment and haul out of sediment offsite; grading to create new channel, floodplains and stable bank slopes; installation of stone steps, pools and rootwads in the new channel; and planting and seeding of exposed slopes and surfaces. Bids are due by 3/30/22 by 5pm. A mandatory pre-bid site meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 am. The site is located along East Hubbardton Road in Castleton, Vermont. The meeting will be held in the driveway of the property at 645 East Hubbardton Road. For additional information contact: Gabe Bolin 603-809-6101 gbolin@stone-env.com
