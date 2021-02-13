INVITATION TO BID ROOF REPLACEMENT PROJECT Mill River Unified Union School District TINMOUTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL The Mill River Unified Union School District (MRUUSD) is requesting Bids for a roof replacement project at its Tinmouth Elementary School. The work includes roofs with both asphalt and slate shingles. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 pm, March 4, 2021 at the following location: Mill River Unified Union School District 2321 Middle Road, Suite 1 North Clarendon, VT 05759 Attn: Gary Marcy At that time and location, Bid packages received prior to the noted deadline will be opened and publically read aloud. The MRUUSD School Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all items in the bid; to accept or reject any or all bids in their entirety; to waive any informalities therein; or for reasons of establishing uniformity, to award the contract to other than the low bidder. For questions, information and to request electronic copies of the full Contract Document package: Gary Marcy Director of Operations Cell – 802-779-1081 gmarcy@millriverschools.org EOE
