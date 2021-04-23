Invitation to Bid The Castleton Free Library, 638 Main Street, Castleton, Vermont is soliciting bids for the following project: Painting of all exterior trim including the stair risers and clock tower. Prep work must be done by hand (hand scraping and hand cleaning, power washing is not permitted). One coat of primer and two finish coats of a professional grade paint is specified. Please contact the library at 802-468-5574 or email castletonfreelibrary@gmail.com for more information. Bids are due at the library via in-person drop off at the above address, by mail: Castleton Free Library. PO Box 296, Castleton, VT 05735, or email by 5/10/2021. Bids must contain proof of insurance
