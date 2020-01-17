INVITATION TO BID SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENT TRANSPORTATION The Slate Valley Unified School District (the District) of Fair Haven, Vermont, hereby invites the submission of sealed Bids from reputable and qualified school bus transportation companies for furnishing student transportation services in the Slate Valley Unified School District for a five-year (July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2025) period. Bid Documents are available on the District’s website at: http://www.slatevalleyunified.org/o/svusd/browse/96660. A pre-Bid meeting will be held at the District Offices at the Slate Valley Unified School District, 33 Mechanic St., Fair Haven, VT 05743 on February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. All prospective contractors are strongly encouraged to attend as the pre-bid conference will discuss significant information, and mandatory submission documents will be distributed to attendees. The Slate Valley Unified School District reserves the right to consider cost, experience, service, and reputation in the student transportation field, as well as the financial responsibility and specific qualifications set out herein of the prospective Bidder, in considering Bids and awarding the Contract(s). The Board reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to discuss operating options with one or more Bidders, or to enter into such other discussions or negotiations as the District deems to be in their best interests. E O E
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.