INVITATION TO BID SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT HEATING OIL Bids are invited to provide heating oil for the 2023-2024 school year for the Slate Valley Unified Union School District (SVUUSD). Interested bidders should contact Chris Cole, Director of Operations (802)265-4905 ext 2555 or email ccole@svuvt.org for a copy of the bid specifications. Bids must be emailed to Chris Cole, Director of Operations ccole@svuvt.org by Monday, August 28, 2023 by 2:00 P.M. Bid prices submitted must be guaranteed through 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 when the selected bidder will be notified. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

