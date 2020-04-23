INVITATION TO BID SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT HEATING OIL Bids are invited to provide heating oil for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years for the Slate Valley Unified Union School District (SVUUSD). Interested bidders should contact Chris Cole, Director of Operations (802)265-4905 ext 2555 or email ccole@svuvt.org for a copy of the bid specifications. Bids must be emailed to Chris Cole, Director of Operations ccole@svuvt.org by Wednesday, April 29, 2020 by 2:00 P.M. The bids will be reviewed on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bid prices submitted must be guaranteed through 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 when the selected bidder will be notified. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
