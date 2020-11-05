INVITATION TO BID SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT HIGH ROPES COURSE Bids are invited to provide High Ropes elements to Fair Haven Union High School’s existing ropes course. Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020. Interested bidders should contact Casey O’Meara, Director of Curriculum (802)265-4905 or email comeara@svuvt.org for a copy of the bid specifications. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
