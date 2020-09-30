Castleton Free Library is seeking proposals/bids for repairs & restoration of historic front entry doors, jam & sill with inclusion of new tempered glass windows in both doors. We also will consider proposals to build new similar doors. For more information and specifications, email castletonfreelibrary@gmail.com or call 802-468-5574 between 2:00-6:00 weekdays. A certificate of insurance is required. Contact by Oct. 7th if intending to bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.