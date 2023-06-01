Quarry Valley Unified Union School District Proctor High School Invitation to Bid – Roof Replacement Proctor High School is seeking bids for a Roof Replacement Interested Parties should contact Proctor High School to obtain the bid specifications and to schedule a mandatory site visit. All interested parties must provide certificate of insurance for both liability and workman’s compensation and references. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Jamey Provo at Proctor High School at 802-459-3353. Bids, clearly marked with “Proctor Roof Replacement” on the outside envelope or electronically are due by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15th, addressed to the attention of: Louis Milazzo 16 Evelyn St Rutland, VT 05701 Louis.milazzo@grcsu.org Quarry Valley UUSD reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.