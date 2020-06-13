TOWN OF WELLS INVITATION TO BID 30’ X 40’ Pavilion Concrete Foundation Work at Lakeside park Bids due by 3:00 pm on July 20th, 2020 For further information and bid specifications you may contact the Wells Town Clerk at 802-645-0486. Sealed Bids, clearly marked with “lakeside Park Pavilion Concrete Proposal” on the outside envelope, and have a copy of your insurance included in envelope. Address is: Town of Wells PO Box 585 1064 Route 30 Wells VT 05774 Bids will be opened by the Selectboard at 7PM on July 21st, 2020 Town of Wells reserves the right to reject any or all bids
