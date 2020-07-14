TOWN OF CASTLETON Coon Hill Road Restoration The Town of Castleton Select Board is seeking bids for ledge removal, culvert replacement, ditching, stone-lining of ditches, and tree, stump, and brush removal on Coon Hill Road. Coon Hill Road Restoration Phases 1 & 2. There is mandatory on-site bid meeting set for 20 July at 12:30 PM at Coon Hill Road. Please contact administration@castletonvt.org for a complete bid package. Packages can also be obtained at the Town Office 263 Route 30 N, Castleton Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.