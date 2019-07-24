Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Quarry Valley UUSD Invitation to Bid – Proctor Elementary School Partial Roof Replacement Proctor Elementary School is seeking bids for Partial Roof Replacement For further information and bid specifications you should contact Joe Piontek at 802-459-2225 or joe.piontek@grcsu.org Bids clearly marked with “Proctor Roofing Proposal” on the outside envelope are due by 3pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, addressed to the attention of: Kristine McGuiness Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union 16 Evelyn Street Rutland, VT 05701 Kristine.mcguiness@grcsu.org GRCSU reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
