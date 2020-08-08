INVITATION TO BID MILL RIVER UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GARDEN FENCE REPLACEMENT for SHREWSBURY MOUNTAIN SCHOOL The Mill River Unified Union School District (MRUUSD) is requesting detailed cost proposals for installation of a replacement fencing system for the Community Garden at the Shrewsbury Mountain School. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 pm, August 27, 2020 at the following location: Mill River Unified Union School District 2321 Middle Road, Suite 1 North Clarendon, VT 05759 Attn: Gary Marcy Proposals can be submitted in person, via traditional mail or via email but must be received by the noted deadline in order to be considered. The MRUUSD School Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all items in the bid; to accept or reject any or all bids in their entirety; to waive any informalities therein; or for reasons of establishing uniformity, to award the contract to other than the low bidder. For questions, information and to request electronic copies of the full Contract Document package: Gary Marcy Director of Operations Cell – 802-779-1081 gmarcy@millriverschools.org EOE
