CITY OF RUTLAND INVITATION TO BID The City of Rutland is seeking bids for electronic Health Reimbursement Arrangement administrative services to include Dependent Care Flexible Spending and Medical Flexible Spending Account administration. Bids should include costs associated with the monthly and annual administration of such a plan. Bids will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk until 12:0 noon on November 27, 2019. Bid documents may be mailed to: Sara Magro, Purchasing Agent City Hall, 1 Strongs Avenue Post Office Box 969 Rutland, Vermont 05702
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.