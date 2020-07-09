TOWN OF PITTSFORD PITTSFORD, VT SALT STORAGE SHED INVITATION FOR BIDS Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 2:00PM, prevailing time on August 7, 2020 at 426 Plains Road, Pittsford, Vermont for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. Work to be performed under this project includes: Grading, subbase, bituminous concrete pavement, precast concrete blocks, steel tube superstructure with fabric cover and other related items in the Town of Pittsford. OBTAINING PLANS: Plans may be obtained from Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. P.O. Box 712, 404 East Main Street, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Phone: 802-382-8522 at a cost of $75 per set made payable to Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Plans are not returnable. PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND PROPOSAL MAY BE SEEN AT THE OFFICE OF: 1. Town of Pittsford Town Office, 426 Plains Road, Town of Pittsford, Vermont 05763. 2. Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 404 East Main Street, East Middlebury, VT 05740. PREBID CONFERENCE: A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held for the project on July 27, 2020 at 1:00pm local time at the Town of Pittsford Town Office, 426 Plains Road, Town of Pittsford, Vermont 05763. QUESTIONS: During the advertisement phase of this project all questions shall be addressed solely to Brent F. Rakowski, P.E. at Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 712, 404 East Main Street, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Phone: 802-382-8522 ext. 205 and Email: rakowski@ottercrk.com. The complete bid documents are posted on the Vermont Business Registry and Bid System website: https://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/. In the Bid System search box, search for the Pittsford Salt Storage Shed project. Owner: Town of Pittsford By: John Haverstock Title: Town Manager Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020
