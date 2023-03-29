Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Invitation to Bid Rutland Town School Outsourcing of Summer & Afterschool Program Rutland Town School is seeking bids to outsource their summer and afterschool program for 2023-2024 to a qualified organization. For further information and bid specifications you should contact Louis Milazzo at the contact info below. Bids clearly marked with “Rutland Town Summer Program” on the outside envelope are due by 12:00 on Friday, April 7, 2023. Bid Proposals should be addressed to the attention of: Rutland Town School Attn: Louis Milazzo 16 Evelyn St Rutland, VT 05701 Louis.milazzo@grcsu.org 802-775-4342, ext 4342 GRCSU reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
