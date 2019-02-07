Proctor Town Office Basement Renovation Invitation to Bid The Town of Proctor invites General Contractors to bid on Basement Renovations of the Proctor Town Office at 45 Main Street Proctor, Vermont. The work includes significant demolition, concrete radiant slab, toilet room, doors, finishes, and custom casework. Heating, lighting and electrical are included on a design/build basis. Sealed bids will be received at the Proctor Town Office 45 Main Street Proctor, Vermont until 10:00 AM on February 22, 2019. Bids will be opened at 10:00 AM at the Proctor Town Office on February 22, 2019 and read aloud. Electronic bids will not be accepted. Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the base bid amount. The Owner will require a Performance Bond and Payment Bond. Upon request by General Contractors, Bid Documents will be sent via e-mail. General Contractors will be responsible for distributing and printing bid documents and addenda for their subcontractors. A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the site. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids. Refer questions to Brittanie Bradley bbradley@nbfarchitects.com Telephone calls will not be accepted.
