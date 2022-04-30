Invitation to Bid The Town of Rutland Cemetery Commissioners are seeking bids from local excavating contractors for the construction of approximately 450 lineal feet of driveway at the Cheney Hill Cemetery. Bids will be received until 11 am May 10, 2022. The bids will be opened at a meeting of the Cemetery Commissioners on May 10, 2022 at 5 pm at the Rutland Town Offices. The Cemetery Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids. For specifications or questions contact B.J. Hathaway at jd_4230@yahoo.com or 802-779-7104.
