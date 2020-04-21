INVITATION TO BID FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY Mill River Unified Union School District Various Locations The Mill River Unified Union School District is seeking fixed price bids for the School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program and Summer School Program from qualified bidders for the following schools: Clarendon Elementary School, Wallingford Elementary School and the Mill River Union High School. The Food Service Management Company will assume responsibility for the efficient management and consulting service of the food program including, but not limited to menus, purchasing, receiving, storing, setting up cafeteria lines, counter service, clean up, sanitation, hiring and supervising personnel, and presenting food in a way to create optimum student participation. The program will include the use of federally donated USDA Foods. To request required bid materials please contact Stanley F. Pawlaczyk, Business Manager at spawlaczyk@millriverschools.org or (802) 775-3264 ext. 305. Proposals must be submitted by 2:00 pm on Tuesday May 26,2020 to the Mill River Unified Union School District, 2321 Middle Road, Suite 1, North Clarendon, VT 05759. The School Board or its designee reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals. EOE
